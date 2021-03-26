As the call for Nigerian youths to get involved in politics and by extension, the 2023 presidential intensifies, Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has openly showed his support for the 2023 presidential bid of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Obasanjo who says Bello’s intention is timely describes him as a beacon of hope and urged him to step up his aspirations in order to create leadership space for the youths.

Obasanjo made the statement while paying a courtesy call on the governor in Abuja adding that Nigerian youths have been neglected for too long despite the numerical strength and huge contributions in electioneering processes, have been denied the space to manifest their aspirations in political decisions making.

He said the energy and patriotism of the youths can never be in doubt – noting that at 35-45 of age, current elder statesmen like General Muhammadu Buhari, Gen T. Y. Danjuma, Yakubu Gowon and of course his father, Olusegun Obasanjo were at their best in nation-building and leadership. Envisaging a Yahaya Bello presidency, he harped on the total inclusion of youths in governance – a catalyst for fruitful, timely and productive governance template for the people. ‘

While applauding the governor for his watertight fight against insecurity, infrastructural development drive and his wise decision and proactive leadership thrust in resolving the food blockade crises, Obasanjo tasked Bello to remain resolute and unshaken in his audacious push of occupying the seat of power come 2023.

“You must remain resolute, stoic and not give in to intimidation, name-calling or sort. Your audacity is a big reawakening to Nigerian youths and this has given us more hope and confidence today”.

Responding, Bello thanked Obasanjo for the visit and words of encouragement. He said when it is time for him to run, he was sure the youths demographic which he represents will give the needed support.

