As part of efforts towards actualising their agitation for the acclaimed Oduduwa Republic, a security outfit has been launched in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The security outfit named Oduduwa Nation Security Force, was code-named “Operation Paramole’.

“Oduduwa Nation Security Force, Code Name: Operation Paramole Awọn ẹṣọ oludaabo ilẹ Ooduwa. God bless our land. Yoruba Nation Warriors Ogun State Chapter. This is the first batch from Ogun State. “Do you want to join? Contact Isokan omo Oduduwa or Koiki media on Facebook to join,” the body said on its Twitter page. Recall that Sunday Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, had recently threatened that Yoruba youths would invade the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo. for not supporting Sunday Igboho’s call for a Yoruba nation.

On Tuesday, a set of Yoruba nation agitators suddenly appeared in Abeokuta on Tuesday for a rally, dressed in branded vehicles, T-shirts and banners, they marched to the palace of the Alake.

However, the monarch was said to have travelled out of the State for a presentation at the Senate in Abuja.

