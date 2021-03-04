The Deputy Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri has been impeached. Kadiri was impeached by 19 members of the House on Thursday, for alleged gross misconduct.

Kadiri was impeached during a sitting held at the plenary session in the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Kadiri’s impeachment was pronnounced by the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomon, after the ad-hoc Committee he constituted to investigate allegations against him found him guilty .

It was gathered that the 19 lawmakers out of 26 members of the assembly supported the motion for his impeachment after the committee presented the report.

The Speaker therefore pronounced him impeached.

The impeached lawmaker represents Ijebu-North 11 constituency in Ijebu-North local government area where the All Progressives Congress is enmeshed in crisis.

The Secretary to the State Government,Tokunbo Talabi, and two former deputy governors, Gbenga Kaka and Segun Adesegun, hail from the troubled constituency.

Meanwhile, Kadiri, has dismissed his purported removal as an “infraction,” stressing that it is “grossly unconstitutional and illegal.”

Kadiri, in a swift reaction to his impeachment said he was already consulting with his lawyers with a move to challenge the “infraction” that the purported removal represents.

He urged his teeming supporters, constituents and members of APC in Ijebu North II State Constituency to remain calm as the issues that threw up this unwarranted action would be sorted out.

He said: “I just received the news of my purported impeachment based on the report of an ad-hoc committee set up by the Ogun State House of Assembly. The development, to say the least, was grossly unconstitutional and illegal.

However, I have initiated consultation with my lawyers to fashion out the best possible way to address this infraction. I urge my teeming supporters, constituents and members of my political party in Ijebu North II State Constituency to remain calm as the issues that threw up this unwarranted action are sorted. “In whatever capacity I find myself now or in the future, I remain committed to the ideals of a functional legislature, tenets of democracy and good governance.”

Like this: Like Loading...