The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has slammed Governor Dapo Abiodun for distributing noodles, rice and other food items to those affected by the recent herdsmen attack in Yewa axis of the State.

Many were reportedly killed and others injured, with houses destroyed during the herdsmen attack on communities in Yewa axis of Ogun following which a committee set up by Governor Dapo Abiodun visited the troubled areas to distribute palliatives such as rice and noodles to residents affected by the incident.

In a statement by the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday, to DailyPost, the party described the gesture as disgusting and appalling, adding that it was lack of capacity or idea for the government to have resorted to sharing of palliative to direct victims who have either lost loved ones, houses, farmlands and other means of livelihood.

The party, according to its Ogun Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, said, “For us, it is crystal clear that the ruling APC government is just an empty barrel. It is bereft of any creative ideas of containing the heinous Fulani herdsmen attack in the state. This is evident in the last week’s distribution of packs of few food items in affected communities around Oja Odan, Egua, Imala, etc. What a begging shame!

“It is very disgusting, very appalling. How many boxes of noodles or bags of rice and cookies would sooth or console those who already lost their loved ones? How does this government hope to assist in providing succour to the children and relatives of the young couple and several others who were slaughtered in Yewa North, Imeko and other places recently?” the PDP asked.

“As a matter of fact, Ogun State PDP is shocked beyond words to see how terribly ineffectual the ruling APC government has completely become in the face of banditry against the same people the government swore to protect.

“Is it not terrifying to know that despite government’s promise of a Joint Security Task Force to provide security in the affected communities, just few days ago, the deadly monsters still kidnapped two petty traders around Olorunda in Abeokuta North LG and a ransome of 5million naira is being demanded on each before they could be released.

“This happened less than 24 hours after the government shared palliatives in Yewa North LG. Where is the Joint Security Task Force the government promised?” he enquired.

The PDP stated that it was most unfortunate that the APC government was deeply in a trance as far security of lives and property is concerned, saying these are pointers to a failed government.

“It is most shameful of a government whose body language openly massages the ego of a spineless cabal just because our governor prefers to be seen as a “good boy” by the General Muhamadu Buhari’s presidency.

“As a responsible opposition party, PDP is ever ready to take on the failing government constructively by proffering practicable solutions. First, we have always recommended an outright ban of open grazing across the state. This can be achieved through enactment of legislation by the State House of Assembly.

“Apart from this, we have also suggested that the government should encourage ranching. This is a modern way of rearing cattles where nobody threatens another persons’ business. This is a permanent solution to Herdsmen/Farmers crises. There are several livestock farmers around us but the government, in its own garment of cluelessness, prefers to share boxes of noodles and cookies as palliatives to the victims of its insensitivity. What a tragedy!

“For us as a party, PDP is prepared to continue to mobilize, educate and sensitize members of the public against all calculated deceits of the failing APC government in Ogun State. We shall not rest until the well-being of public gets paramount attention from the government.”

Like this: Like Loading...