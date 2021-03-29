The former chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya was allegedly involved in a fracas with Senator Rochas Okorocha on Sunday, March 28, onboard an Air Peace flight.

According to The Nation, the fracas between the duo started as a little joke in the business class section of the plane at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, however, things quickly degenerated to a physical confrontation.

It is alleged that the monarch descended on Okorocha with his walking stick and shouted at him to stay away from him and Orlu people.

The fight ceased after the flight captain and other attendants onboard intervened. While Okorocha maintained calmness and immediately relocated to another seat, Ilomuanya continuously warned him to stay away from Orlu Senatorial District if he truly wanted peace to reign.

The Street Journal learned that Okorocha dethroned Ilomuanya on June 6, 201,4 after being removed as the chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers. However, he was reinstated by former Governor Emeka Ihedioha based on legal advice.

Okorocha, through his media adviser Sam Onwuemeodo, described Ilomuanya’s alleged assault on him as disgraceful, unfortunate, condemnable, embarrassing, ungodly, indecent and unexpected from someone who had led the state Council of Traditional Rulers.

The statement read in part:

“People like Ilomuanya have told themselves that the easiest way or method to adopt to achieve their aims or ambitions will be to insult or attack Okorocha, leveraging on the hostility of the government in the state now, against Okorocha and his family.

“If Senator Okorocha saw his brother, llomuanya and chose to sit close to him, that action should be highly commended and applauded. It showed that Okorocha had behaved not only as a Christian, but also as a statesman. It showed that he had nothing personal against llomuanya.

“Again, if llomuanya could confront Okorocha to the extent of hitting him with his walking stick and Okorocha did not retaliate but hastily relocated to another seat, we will only say that Okorocha has acquitted himself very well as a two term former of Imo State governor and now a sitting senator and a worthy ambassador of the state and the nation. He has shown character worthy of emulation.”

