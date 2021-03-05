The controversial senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Chris Okotie, has faulted the emergence of Wale Oke as president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).



Oke, the presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, was unanimously elected as the new president of PFN on a four-year tenure on Tuesday.

With his emergence, he will take over from Felix Omobude, the general overseer of the Gospel Light International Ministries.

Reacting to the development, Okotie, in a statement by Ladi Ayodeji, his media adviser, said the Christian body has departed from its core values

He argued that the leadership of the church is by divine appointment and not by the whims and caprices of certain persons.

“PFN has become a clannish religious enterprise. It is akin to an amorphous political entity with a Christian silhouette. Leadership in the church of God is by divine appointment and not the whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage of Episcopalian pacifists,” Okotie said.

