New details have emerged about Olori Chioma Adeyemi nee Nwadike-Stanley the newly wedded 13th wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The Street Journal had reported yesterday that the 82 year old Alaafin stepped out with his new Olori at the installation of Real Estate mogul, Chief Tomori Williams as the Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland last weekend, thus publicly acknowledging her to the world as his brand new wife.

Well, it turns out that Chioma who is the first Olori from the Eastern part of Nigeria to be married to the Alaafin, was once in a serious relationship with another man from the East. So in love were they that the young man engaged her.

Alas! The saying that a broken engagement is better than a broken marriage unfolded in this instance. Their love couldn’t stand the test of time and Chioma obviously moved on, into the Alaafin’s palace.

Their union came to light after popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal 1 praised the monarch and also mentioned Olori Chioma Adeyemi. The couple reportedly tied the knot last year.

Like this: Like Loading...