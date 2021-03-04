Several journalists in the convoy of the Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, were, on Thursday, involved in a fatal crash while on their way to Gombe from Bauchi.

The crash happened close to the boundary between Gombe and Bauchi with the vehicle in question, a Hummer Bus somersaulting three times.

The driver of the crashed vehicle reportedly died.

The Gombe State Governor was in Bauchi on Wednesday for the 4th North-East Governors’ Forum Meeting which held in Bauchi State.

The Governor then stayed till Thursday to be a part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the foundation laying for the renovation and upgrading of the Bauchi State Government House which was laid by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum.

The meeting was also attended by the Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, while the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, were represented by their deputies, Idi Gubana and Haruna Manu respectively.

The Director-General of Media and Information, Gombe State, Samaila Uba Misilli was said to be in the vehicle with other journalists who accompanied the Governor to Bauchi for the meeting when the incident happened.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the crash. He said that rescue operation was currently ongoing.

The accident is coming barely 72 hours after 10 Policemen in the convoy of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, were involved in a crash leaving one unconscious while others were injured.

The RRS 3 vehicle which was trying to overtake the vehicle in its front skidded off the road and somersaulted because of the dust on the road which is undergoing construction.

