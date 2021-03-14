Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Saturday evening, ambushed travellers in Ekiti State, killing one person while the whereabouts of others remain unknown.

The gunmen launched an ambush at a location between Ikere-Ekiti, the second largest town in Ekiti State and Iju, a boundary town in Ondo State.

The travellers were said to have been ambushed after the gunmen suddenly emerged from the bush to stop their vehicles.

This development has left many wondering if the drivers of the three vehicles who suffered attacks managed to escape with their passengers.

Speaking to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, spokesman of the Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed that one person died during the attack.

The passengers in a Sharon minibus, according to the PPRO, were coming from Ondo State and heading to Ekiti when the incident happened.

Abutu disclosed that the driver managed to escape with the vehicle and ran to Ilupeju-Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters in Ekiti State to report the incident.

He said the Command had already launched a discret investigation and serious manhunt to unmask the gunmen.

The PPRO said:

“The driver accounted that he was brave enough to have speedily escaped with his passengers from the scene but in the process, one of the passengers was unfortunately hit by a bullet and was rushed to General Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti where he later died.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police implores everyone in the State not to panic as the Command shall join force with Ondo State Police Command to ensure that the perpetrators are made to face the full wrath of the law.”

