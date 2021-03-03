A clash between security operatives and some youths in Jangebe, Zamfara state has left one person in the area dead.

It was gathered that the youths staged a protest when Zamfara government officials came to the town to reunite the abducted schoolgirls with their parents.

It would be recalled that bandits, on February 27, 2021, attacked the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, and kidnapped 279 schoolgirls. The girls were later released on Tuesday, after a few days in captivity.

The youths expressed their anger with the government and protested kidnappings and killings in the state, a report by The Cable said.

As the youths were prevented from getting through to the government officials, trouble broke out.

“The youths were very angry and wanted to show these to the officials so they can inform the governor,” one of the residents said.

“Things got out of hand when one of the security agents shot at the youths. One of the youths died, and two others sustained injury.”

A shoot out soon ensued, leaving many of the youths to scamper for safety.

As of the time of filing this report, the Zamfara State Police Command is yet to issue a statement concerning the development.

Due to the incessant killings and abductions that has continued to rock Zamfara State, the federal government declared Zamfara a no-fly zone and banned mining activities.

Like this: Like Loading...