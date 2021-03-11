The Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, has described Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, as a lie merchant and an expert in misinformation.

Olumo said this in reaction to a statement on Wednesday by Fani-Kayode, that the Fulani warlord, Abdullah Iskilu-Wakili, captured by OPC members on Sunday was not the real Wakili tormenting the people of Ibarapaland in Oyo State.

Fani-Kayode had tweeted on Tuesday that the Wakili in police custody was not the real one killing and tormenting the people of Ibarapa.

Olumo said Fani-Kayode ‘s claim was misinformation taken too far and challenged him to produce the real Fulani warlord terrorising the people of Ayete, Igangan and Ibarapa area of Oyo state.

The OPC chieftain described the former Minister as a spoiler, agent of destruction and political feather weight reputed for changing narratives and misinforming the public.

According to OPC, Fani-Kayode’s utterances merited no response but because it came at a time when the chief tormentor of Ibarapa people is still in custody, it is reasonable to respond and clear the air on the issue.

Oguntade said: “Fani- Kayode has a reputation for using his social media page to foment trouble and cause disunity in Yorubaland. He had once said that Yoruba language was Anago. How can you take such a person too serious?

“I remembered former President Olusegun Obasanjo had said it once that Fani-Kayode can do anything for money and survival. He lives in Abuja, romancing with the North, yet he was the first to refute the claim that the kidnaper was not Wakili. Where did he get his information?

“With his untenable claim, I know and I am sure that the former minister is doing the bid of his paymasters, who are majorly from the North. He is the undisputed spokesperson of any politician that is ready to feather his nest. He should be warned to stop drumming the beat of disunity in Yorubaland.

Fani-Kayode was one of the few people that called and congratulated our leader, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on Monday, on the success of the operation of the OPC, and the following day, he twisted the story refuting the claim that the man apprehended wasn’t Wakili.”

Narrating his experience during the raid to capture Wakili, Olumo stated that the operation that led to the arrest of Wakili and three other persons lasted over five hours, with a fierce battle ensuing between the OPC, the joint security operatives and the suspects. However, in the end, he said Wakili was apprehended, but his son, Abu, escaped using their cows as a cover.

Like this: Like Loading...