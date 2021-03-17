Three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), who were involved in the arrest of notorious Fulani war lord, Iskilu Wakili, in Oyo state have been charged with three counts of conspiracy, murder and arson.

An Iyaganku chief magistrate court sitting in Ibadan ordered that the trio — Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon — be remanded in a correctional centre.

The OPC members had arrested Wakili and some of his fighters at the Ibarapa area of Oyo.

The state police command had subsequently arrested and detained them.

Opeyemi Olagunju, the prosecuting counsel, told the court on Wednesday that the suspects caused the death of a 45-year-old woman on March 7 at Kajola village, Ayete. He said they also set fire to the house of Iskilu Wakili, a Fulani leader in the state, causing damage of N5 million.

OPC had earlier denied burning down the house of Wakili during his arrest nor causing the death of a 45 year old woman. Adedeji Oluwole, the OPC sector coordinator who led his operatives and other vigilante groups to arrest Wakili, said the allegations of arson and murder by the police were untrue.

“We don’t know anything about that. After we arrested Wakili, we left the scene. We had no idea whether the house was burnt or a woman was killed. It was last night that we read the news that a woman was killed at the scene of the incident. We arrested Wakili and three of his men. Nobody touched them. We were not there to kill anybody or to burn the house,” he had said then.

But during the court proceedings, Olaide Hamzat, the chief magistrate, ordered that they be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Facility, Oyo town. Hamzat also ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the matter till April 21 for mention.

