Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has denied claims that the attack on his convoy by suspected herdsmen on Saturday, was staged.

The governor was attacked by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday while on a visit to his farm.

The governor had said the gunmen, numbering about 15, trailed his convoy to the river bank where he was on foot with his security details to inspect his farm and opened fire on them.

Ortom had also called for the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

The incident which happened while the governor was on a visit to his farm, had drawn widespread condemnation from all Nigerians with President Muhammadu Buhari calling for an investigation into the attack. But after meeting with the president on Tuesday at the state house, Abuja, Ortom said he has nothing to benefit from faking the attack.

The governor said he was saddened by those expressing doubts that his convoy was attacked by the gunmen, wondering “what benefits would accrue to him from claiming what did not happen.”

He asked Nigerians to deemphasise politics on the issue of security, saying all citizens must work together to tackle the menace. The governor said he did nothing wrong in enacting a law beneficial to the state.

Ortom said he was in the state house to thank the president for speaking against the attack and ordering security agencies to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation.

The governor said he prays that even his “worst enemies” do not experience what he endured while the attack lasted.

The governor said President Buhari has accepted the suggestions he proffered regarding the security situation in the state.

He urged Nigerians not to politicise the issue of security, saying that all hands must be on deck to tackle the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Ortom also lauded his fellow governors for uniting to condemn the attack, irrespective of their political affiliations.

