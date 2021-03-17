The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and the health commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, said they felt no side effects whatsoever three days after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is coming just as there has been wide spread of reports of some European countries shunning the AstraZeneca vaccine due to its negative reaction in people who have taken it.

The Street Journal had earlier reported the vaccine experience of a Lagos based journalist, Kareem Ugbodaga. He was one of the first 100 people to take a jab of the Astrazeneca vaccine.



“I was rudely jolted out of sleep few minutes later with serious shivering I never felt before. I took the bedsheet and wrapped myself in, but I shook like a leaf. Aside the shivering, internal high temperature set in. My whole system was aflame.

”I woke up my wife and said: “dear, touch my body, is it hot?” She said “no.”

“But I could feel a hell of fire within me. The temperature was accompanied with sharp body pains. I could not sleep, pains, high temperature, headache and chill set in. Later in the night, the internal temperature found its way out. Now my body was hot outside. I held my wife and she screamed because of how hot my body was. I had a hellish night,” he recounted his experience.

Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat and Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi took the vaccine on March 12. Sanwo-Olu said he felt no side effects contrary to widespread speculation that the vaccine comes with side effects.

He said: “It has been three days since I got the AstraZeneca vaccine. I can confirm to you that I felt no after-effects. I didn’t have a headache or restlessness.

“I want to tell Lagosians that the speculation of side effects is unfounded. I have taken and Lagos has continued to vaccinate its frontline workers. The vaccine we have has not shown any side effects. There is nothing to worry about. We encourage others to continue to take the vaccine.”

Hamzat also said he felt no after-effects.

“No symptoms at all, I didn’t feel anything,” the deputy governor said.

Prof. Abayomi, however, felt slight pains at the site of the injection a day after taking the vaccine but was relieved after taking pain relief medicine.