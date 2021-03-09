The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State took a swipe at Governor Seyi Makinde over his denial of clandestine move to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The social media was awash, on Monday, with reaction to speculations about Governor Makinde’s plans to join the APC.

Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the governor while reacting to the rumour in a statement on Monday said the Oyo APC was trying to woo Governor Makinde in view of his growing personality and achievements in office.

In the statement, Adisa said that against claims in some quarters that the governor is considering defection to the All Progressives Congress, the governor is preoccupied with bringing the agenda of his administration to full fruition even as a committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

It read, “The APC was merely covetous of the great feats achieved by Makinde as governor of Oyo State. The plot to lure Makinde to the APC did not come as a surprise. One is not surprised that some elements in the APC are busy debating the possibility of Governor Makinde’s defection to the party. “The unprecedented achievements the governor has recorded in a very short time, especially despite the COVID-19 pandemic, has thoroughly beaten their imagination such that they have concluded it is impossible to raise a candidate to contest against him in 2023. “F ather than claim that Makinde wants to defect to the APC, the truth the APC elements should tell the world is that their part is attempting to lure the performing governor in order to avert a woeful performance against him in 2023. “Contrary to the claims of the APC members that the governor has been soft against criticisms by its members, Governor Makinde has not bothered to respond to their baseless criticisms in recent times but has chosen to remain focused on service delivery. “We also completely reject the claims that his desire to join the APC informed the soft approach to the farmers/herders’ crisis. Rather, the governor has remained on the side of the law and has always insisted that criminals, whichever tribe they belong, are our enemies and they must be fished out without undue ethnic profiling. “So, the best thing the APC could come up with right now is to imagine a Makinde as a standard-bearer so he could serve as a surreptitious redemption for the years of locust the party had inflicted on the people of Oyo State.” However, the APC, in a statement made available to journalists by Olawale Sadare, Personal Assistant (Media) to the state Caretaker Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke,

“Governor Makinde played the ostrich by denying apparent moves to join the APC through the back door. While we appreciate the fact that there is free entry and free exit in party politics, we are disappointed that a governor can turn a desperado in his bid to be an overlord in the entire political space in a state like Oyo. With what Governor Makinde has just done, genuine democrats and other stakeholders in the nation’s democratic environment have a good cause to renew their fear for the future of democracy and the rule of law.

“Available facts indicate that he (Makinde) had established contacts with a former governor from the Niger Delta region who now lives in Abuja. The same former governor also co-opted some influential gladiators within the APC at the national level to penetrate the south west ostensibly to whittle down the dominance of others who they consider a threat for their own inordinate ambition ahead of 2023. It is on this premise that Governor Makinde’s overtures were considered and given some backing in principle.

“We must set the record straight that Oyo APC cannot consider him an asset or good addition for obvious reasons, with virtually all the gladiators involved in the unfortunate coalition arrangement which gave victory to the PDP in the 2019 gubernatorial election now in the APC after deserting him for tenable and justifiable reasons which revolve around insincerity, selfishness and undemocratic traits.

“The truth remains that Oyo APC would not need a character like Governor Makinde who still has a long way to go if he desires to emerge a strong, credible and popular political player during and after his four year tenure.”

Like this: Like Loading...