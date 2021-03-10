Funmilayo Oluwadara, the wife of a farmer, has delivered a set of quintuplets in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo state

Mrs Oluwadara, 38, had her quintuplets – four girls and a boy – at Ayoka Clinic and Maternity Center, Oke Ado, Ogbomoso on Thursday, March 4.

With the birth of the quintuplets in addition to five other children, the couple are now parents to 10 kids.

Dr. Afolabi Sikurulahi, the doctor in charge of the Clinic who handled the delivery, thanked God for the safe delivery.

However, the father of the quintuplets, Mr.Idowu Oluwadara, 40, a Togolese farmer who came to Nigeria to find greener pastures, solicited assistance from the government and the public to enable him to care for the kids.

More photos:

Like this: Like Loading...