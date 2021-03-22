Parents of the 39 students who were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government, Gov. El-Rufai and security agencies to rescue their children.

The ultimatum came at a press briefing, after which they staged a protest at the premises of the College on Monday.

The demonstrating parents and students blocked the Mando -Kaduna airport road leading to the school, demanding the immediate release of the students from the custody of their abductors.

The parents bore placards with various inscriptions, singing and crying for help.

They compared the abductions with those that had earlier taken place in Niger and Zamfara States where abducted students and other victims were promptly rescued.

They lamented the delay by security agents to rescue the Kaduna students.

Representing the aggrieved parents, was one Kambai Sam who said the government has not done enough to rescue their children.

He said:

“We have put our trust in the government and the school authority to rescue the students in good time and safety but that has not happened.

“We as parents have not received any positive message from either the school management or the Minister for Environment under whose ministry the school is or the Kaduna State government under whose territorial jurisdiction the school is located.

“This silence is unacceptable as it only feeds our hopelessness with each passing day.”

A parent of one of the abducted students, Lynda Abu, cried while displaying a placard that read, “Bring Back Our Children.”

Mrs Abu said her late husband paid the ultimate sacrifice through his service in the country’s Armed Forces and wonders why her daughter is not safe in the same country.

As of press time, the Kaduna State Government and Security agencies are yet to react to the demonstration by the parents.

