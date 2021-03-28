The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Chimaobi Ebisike, has emerged winner of the Aba North and South Federal Constituency by-election held on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Professor Fidelis Okpata of the Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, while declaring the result, announced that Chimaobi Ebisike of the PDP polled 10,322 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu who scored 3,674 votes.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is an elder brother of the APC candidate had boasted that his family and party will emerge victorious at the by-election. However, with Mascot’s defeat, the dreams of Kalu has ended in shambles.

Candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Destiny Nwagwu, and the Action Alliance candidate, Okey Prestige, polled 1,554 and 199 votes respectively to come a distant 3rd and 4th, while the candidates of the APM and NRM scored 10 and 13 votes respectively.

Several residents who monitoring the elections in the two Local Government Areas expressed satisfaction with INEC for the fine way it conducted the polls.

Meanwhile, The Street Journal, on Saturday, reported that an explosion went up at the Umuola Hall, Ward 8, Ogbor Hill, Aba North council, just as voting process for the by-election was in top gear.

It was learnt that no life was lost, however, electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered to safety.

Security agents swiftly stormed the area to restore order.

