Persistent change in the date of birth of Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has forced the editors of Wikipedia editors to lock the profile page showing details of the APC chieftain’s life.

Tinubu celebrated his birthday on March 29, 2021, and as it is his custom, a colloquium was hosted to mark the day. According to his public records, Tinubu turned 69.

Unfortunately, with the uproar that his age generated, with many choosing not to believe he is 69 but much older, there has been several attempts to edit his age on his Wikipedia page at least 84 times in an attempt to enter in a suitable age.

You guys forgot to change Tinubu's age on Wikipedia https://t.co/vdeb08EkX8 pic.twitter.com/I9wcT7DnW5 — CHISOM (@_PLICE) March 29, 2021

Following these multiple attempts to change his age on Wikipedia, some top editors working with the web platform stepped in to lock the page and make it impossible for the public to edit.

