PHOTOS: Alaafin of Oyo unveils 13th wife Olori Chioma Adeyemi

Olori Chioma
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has unveiled his new wife for the world to see. She is Olori Chioma Adeyemi.

She is from the Eastern part of Nigeria and the first from the region to be married into the palace.

The monarch and his 13th wife were spotted at the installation of Real Estate Giant, Chief Tomori Williams as the Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland last weekend.

Their union came to light after popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde praised the monarch and also mentioned Olori Chioma Adeyemi.

City People reports that the duo got married last year but Chioma is not yet pregnant

 

