President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo have both taken a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the full glare of the public.

The duo took the vaccine at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja and shortly after that the Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, presented them with their COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Meanwhile, Buhari has urged Nigerians to present themselves for COVID-19 vaccination, saying it is an effective protection against the virus.

“Today, as a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, I have received my first jab and I wish to commend it to all eligible Nigerians, to do the same so that we can be protected from the virus,” he said.

“I similarly urge all eligible Nigerians to present themselves and be vaccinated in accordance with the order of priority already mapped out,at the various authorized designated centres.”

Buhari called on state governments, traditional and religious leaders to take the lead in the mobilisation activities in their respective communities.

He also acknowledged the support of governments, donors, development partners, the private sector, traditional and religious leaders as well as critical stakeholders who have supported Nigeria thus far in the fight against Covid19.

