Eleven petrol tankers, on Tuesday, were destroyed when a fire razed a parking garage in Anguwan Mu’azu in Kaduna South Local Government Area.

The incident was confirmed by the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Abdulahi Hassan.

The KADSEMA boss, who was on the spot assessment to ascertain the level of destruction, said the fire incident led to the discovery of different illegal activities involving petroleum products in the area.

He said the agency would investigate the involvement of residents and members of the community in such activities which allegedly led to the fire outbreak.

According to an eyewitness, a few persons who sustained injuries were evacuated to nearby hospitals for treatment.

See the photos below

