Exactly a week after an inferno engulfed the Katsina central market, a late-night fire has razed down several tubers of yam and other food items worth millions of naira at Namu Central Yam Market in Qu’anpaan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

An eyewitness reported that the cause of the fire incident, which occurred Sunday night, was still not known.

A resident of the community, Kabiri Buba, said more than 100 farmers were affected by the incident.

Mr. Buba, therefore, called on the government at all levels to come to the aid of the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Plateau South, Nora Dadu’ut, has commiserated with the victims and the traditional ruler of the community, Long Jan of Namu, Safiyanu Allahnana, over the incident.

“I commiserate with the entire people of Namu over this sad incident,” Ms. Dadu’ut said in a statement on Monday.

“Since I heard of this incident, I have not been my usual self, I feel very sad. I pray to God to revive the spirit of those affected by this incident.

“May God give them the grace to accept the loss and continue the struggle.”

The senator then called on the government and other Nigerians to offer support to the victims.

Residents of Qu’anpaan and Shendam local government areas of Plateau state are mainly farmers specialized in yam cultivation.

