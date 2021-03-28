The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has welcomed the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the state ahead of the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, an annual high-powered policy roundtable, billed for Monday, March 28, 2021.

This is the first time it will hold outside Lagos or Abuja.

The colloquium will mark the 69th birthday of the APC national leader.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to chair the virtual event.

Other eminent personalities including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors, senators, ministers, political leaders, and federal lawmakers, among others, will grace the virtual summit.

Photos fo Ganduje welcoming Tinubu

