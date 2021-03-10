The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has taken to the streets to protest the non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

As early as 8:00 am, the civil servants and relevant unions had converged at respective meeting points across the country in preparation for the demonstration.

The aggrieved workers bearing placards with several inscriptions took to the streets of Lagos, Abuja, Benue, Ogun, Plateau and others, calling on the government to meet their demands.

In Abuja, there is a serious buildup in traffic as the NLC protesters are making their way to the National Assembly.

Below are pictures from the ongoing protest

