Breaking News

PHOTOS: Gridlock as NLC protest hits Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, others

By
0
NLC protest
Views: Visits 12

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has taken to the streets to protest the non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

As early as 8:00 am, the civil servants and relevant unions had converged at respective meeting points across the country in preparation for the demonstration.

The aggrieved workers bearing placards with several inscriptions took to the streets of Lagos, Abuja, Benue, Ogun, Plateau and others, calling on the government to meet their demands.

In Abuja, there is a serious buildup in traffic as the NLC protesters are making their way to the National Assembly.

Below are pictures from the ongoing protest

HAPPENING NOW: NLC minimum wage protests in Abuja, Lagos

 

Trump, republican committee clash over use of name to raise party funds

Previous article

China’s Feb CPI down 0.2% y-o-y; pork prices dive 14.9%

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News