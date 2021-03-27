Another tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday, March 27 when fire gutted seven vehicles on the Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that one person was injured disaster.

The report was confirmed by the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire has been doused by a rescue team and men of the Lagos Fire Service.

“Mop up is being concluded at about 6 a.m. Saturday and recovery effort ongoing,” the fire boss said.

Below are images from the scene of the fire

The Otedola Bridge has become popular for several fire outbreaks. An incident occurred in October 2020, another happened in June 2018, a development that saw several people get burnt beyond recognition.

