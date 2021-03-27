Breaking NewsRecent News

PHOTOS: Massive fire guts seven vehicles on Otedola Bridge in Lagos

By
0
Otedola Bridge
Views: Visits 21

Another tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday, March 27 when fire gutted seven vehicles on the Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that one person was injured disaster.

The report was confirmed by the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire has been doused by a rescue team and men of the Lagos Fire Service.

“Mop up is being concluded at about 6 a.m. Saturday and recovery effort ongoing,” the fire boss said.

Below are images from the scene of the fire

Otedola Bridge

The Otedola Bridge has become popular for several fire outbreaks. An incident occurred in October 2020, another happened in June 2018, a development that saw several people get burnt beyond recognition.

Man arrested for allegedly killing his wife, son, burning their bodies

Previous article

Sharon Osbourne leaves CBS The Talk show after racism row

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News