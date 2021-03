Veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba, who died in his home on Wednesday, March 3, after a long battle with Leukaemia and Prostate cancer, has been laid to rest.

Daba was buried according to Islamic rites at the Agege Hausa Cemetery in Lagos on Thursday afternoon, March 4.

Having starred in various Nollywood movies, Daba will definitely be remembered for his role in Cock Crow at Dawn and October 1.

Below are some pictures from the interment

