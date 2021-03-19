Piers Morgan has announced his return to the screens after his departure from Good Morning Britain.

The former co-host left the breakfast show after reportedly being told to apologise for comments made about Meghan Markle after her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During his last appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday 9 March, Piers said he “didn’t believe a word Meghan said” and wouldn’t even believe her if she was reading the weather report.

The episode of GMB in which he made these comments have sparked the most complaints to Ofcom in TV history.

The television watchdog has since revealed Piers’ comments are now the most complained about a moment with over 51,000 complaints.

Piers stormed off the GMB set after being confronted about his behaviour by Bristol’s very own Alex Beresford.

Piers, 55, had previously had to clarify that he had not been fired by ITV but chose to step down from his presenting gig.

But Piers took to Twitter Thursday, 18 March, to point out he will be returning to ITV very soon.

He tweeted: “Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated, I’m back already.”

He then shared details of the broadcast of his upcoming interview with Coleen Nolan.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Coleen will be aired tonight March 18, on ITV at 9 pm.

Like this: Like Loading...