Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a lecturer in the Department of Business Management at the Covenant University Ota, for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

It was gathered that the lecturer, Dr. Stephen Ukenna, raped his victim who is a 17-old-year-old student of the university.

The 41-year-old lecturer was arrested after the parent’s of the victim filed a complaint at the Ota Area Command.

They reported that their daughter called that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on Thursday under the pretence of planning a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

However, on getting to Dr. Stephen’s office, he reportedly seized her, locked the door and forcefully had sex with her on top of a table.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Area Commander in Ota, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Muyideen Obe, deployed detectives to Covenant University where they arrested the lecturer.

The Nation reports that the suspect has admitted to having non-consensual sex with the victim but was unable to give any reason for his action.

According to Abimbola, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has given a directive for the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for thorough investigation and prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...