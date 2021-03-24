Operatives of the Kano state police command have arrested a man who specializes in supplying motorcycles to bandits in Zamfara State.

The suspect was arrested in Kano following a tip-off from some concerned persons.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the man has sold over 100 motorcycles to bandits.

Kiwaya who spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa, said the suspected motorcycle supplier, who comes to Kano from Zamfara State, buys the motorcycles and take them back to the bandits in Zamfara forests.

“He is selling motorcycle Honda ACE 125, popularly known as Boko Haram, which was banned by the Zamfara state government. They used to change the cartons here in Kano and supply it to the bandits in Zamfara where they assemble them in the bush.

“We arrested him with two motorcycles. He had changed the pack and was ready to move to Zamfara when we arrested him,” Kiyawa said.

Zamfara, a state in Nigeria’s North-West region, has been gripped with criminal activities like robbery, killing and kidnapping, the majority of which are perpetrated by bandits.

The bandits have also carried out a series of successful mass abductions, including the abduction of 279 students from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe.

Like this: Like Loading...