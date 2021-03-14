The Benue State Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with the gruesome killing of Mrs Eunice Aganya, wife of a former retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ibezimako Aganya.

This development was made known in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Sunday.

The arrest was made 24 hours after the police had on Saturday confirmed the gruesome killing of the retired DIG’s wife in her Makurdi residence by unknown gunmen.

The victim was hacked to death by the assailants at her residence, behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-pass, on Friday, as her husband was said to be in Lagos.

Anene said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Benue, Mr Audu Madaki, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the killing by the command’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The statement quoted the commissioner as saying that serious efforts would be made to apprehend the culprits.

He said police received information on Saturday that late Mrs Aganya who resided on Austin Iwar Street, off David Mark Bye-pass, Makurdi, could not be seen by her co-chiefs who had planned to pay a courtesy call to a royal father in Makurdi.

“Police detectives who received this report swiftly moved to her house where she resides alone behind her bakery.

“Her car was seen parked in front of her gate and her fence broken into but her doors were locked.

“The team noticed bloodstains on the window of the deceased and curiously broke into the house where they found the lifeless body laying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the head,” he stated.

The spokesperson said her body had been deposited at Bishop Murray Hospital Morgue, Makurdi.

Until her death, Eunice was the owner of Euniland Bread bakery.

Like this: Like Loading...