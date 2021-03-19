Following the damning revelation by some former domestic staff of an ex minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and how he assaulted them while they were in his employ, the Federal Capital Territory police command has begun a hunt for all six of them.

Those being hunted are: Emmanuel Anakan, a former dog handler; Osakwe Azubuike, a former carpenter; Oko Emmanuel, a former cook; Daniel Gona, a former driver; and Agbolo Edah, a former cook and Anthonia Uchenna, a former nanny – all of who accused the ex-minister of assault.

About eight of Fani-Kayode’s former domestic staff recently recounted to Punch Newspaper, the ill treatment meted out on them while they were still his staff. The former domestic workers had also stated the allegations in sworn affidavits, as monitored by Eniola Akinkuotu, a Punch reporter who conducted the interview with the ex domestic staff.

One of the ex-workers, Oko, said that the ex-minister once chased him around the house with a knife because he was not happy with his cooking. Oko, who worked for the ex-minister for six months, had said, “Chief Fani-Kayode is a paranoid soul that gets angry for no reason.

“There was a time he held a knife and was walking around the table and said ‘I will kill you now’, ‘I will send you to hell now’. I would be running around the kitchen while his police orderlies would be watching,” he said.

Uchenna also said the former minister sexually harrassed her and once ordered his guards to strip her naked and flog her.

In a bid to get a response from Fani-Kayode, all the affidavits were forwarded to him on March 9, in order to ensure balance. At first he tried to stop the story from getting published but when he didn’t succeed and the story got published, he hurriedly wrote a petition to the State Criminal Investigation Department, FCT command, accusing his former workers of defamation and perjury.

Acting on the petition, the police began tracking all the domestic staff and succeeded in arresting Jonathan Gaiya, a former driver whom they forced to change his narrative. Gaiya was since been released and then asked to return regularly to the police to make statements.

Some of the former domestic aides, have now gone into hiding for fear of retribution as the ex-minister has resorted to strong-arm tactics to compel them to withdraw their statements.

Also, Akinkuotu, who interviewed Fani-Kayode’s ex-workers has also been invited by the police for what they termed an investigation.

While accusing his estranged fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu who he is in a custody battle with for their four sons, for orchestrating the entire episode, Fani-Kayode sent a pre-litigation letter to Punch newspaper on March 18, 2021, claiming that he was not given the opportunity to respond to the allegations and has asked Punch to enter into negotiations with him for the possible payment of N6bn as damages for the defamation of his character.

