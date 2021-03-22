Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested three for alleged kidnapping and robbery. Three single barrel guns were recovered from the suspects.

Confirming the report in a statement on Sunday, March 21, the Spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the suspects were responsible for the kidnap of Engineer Elan Jobbo, a principal of VTC Jabbi Lamba, Alhaji Jauro Mamburso and Alkani Zumbe, all of Girei and Song Local government Area, in May 2020.

The police gave the names of the suspects as Usman Sale, 40, a resident of Muleng, Song LGA, Lawali Sale, 37, a resident of Bah Usman Village, Fufore LGA and Yerima Alhaji Dadi, 36, a resident of Bah Usman Village, Fufore LGA.

Nguroje said the suspects were apprehended at their various hideouts in Muleng and Chigari Villages of Song and Fufore Local government areas on Saturday, March 20, following credible information and intense search by the Police and Vigilantes of Song Division.

The statement read in part:

“Investigations so far revealed that the suspects do participate in armed robbery/kidnappings activities across the Border between Nigeria /Cameroon Republic.

“The Commissioner Police, CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, while commending the DPO of Song and his men for making it difficult for those criminals to escape arrest, equally directs further investigations into the case to bring up more Human and Material evidence for proper prosecution.

The police PRO said as part of efforts at tackling criminal activities and other related offences, the CP working in concert to deepen intelligence and strengthen security in the State, deployed the Rapid Respond team (RRS) and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Command to go after the kidnappers in their hideouts everywhere within the State.

