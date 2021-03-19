Two bandits have been killed by operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command in Saminaka Town, Lere Local Government Area.

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson of the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the police received a tip off from a reliable source that bandits were planning to attack the town.

The police trailed the bandits and engaged them in a gun duel, killing two.

The statement read:

“On 17th March 2021, at about 1045hrs the combined team of, FIB, STS, TIU and Operation Yaki of the Command while acting on credible intelligence, trailed some suspected Armed Bandits to Saminaka Town of Lere LGA whom from reliable source were planning to launch a deadly attack on law abiding citizens of the state.

“However, the bandits who were well-armed and upon sensing the arrival of the Operatives, immediately started shooting sporadically at different directions. This resulted in a fierce exchange of fire between them and the Police Operatives of which the fire power and operational sagacity of the Police succeeded in neutralizing two bandits and wounding several others who escaped into the forest abandoning their operational weapons.”

The corpse of the bandits have been recovered and deposited at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna.

The PPRO further disclosed that an investigation is ongoing.

“The Command while calling on members of the communities within the said axis to be watchful and report any suspicious person(s) with injuries to the nearest Police formation, is still soliciting for more cooperation with the police on prompt intelligence sharing so that together we can secure our communities and the State in general.”

Jalige praised the police for their braveness, adding that the triumph was without casualty of any kind on the part of the operatives.

Items recovered from the bandits include five AK-47, one G-3 rifle, seventeen AK-47 rifle magazines, 1,658 Rounds of 7.62 x 39mm AK-47 live ammunitions and one Golf 3 vehicle were recovered from the bandits.

