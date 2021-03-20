A certain Sergeant Paul Bassey attached to the Inspector General of Police X-Squad in Uyo Sector, Akwa Ibom State, has been accused of impregnating an underage inmate, Rebecca Hassan and attempting to abort the pregnancy.

In a petition with petition No: JPPB/MEMO/096, submitted by Paul Archibong and eight others, before the Judicial Panel of Investigation on incidences of police brutality sitting in Uyo, on Wednesday 9th December 2020, Rebecca’s mother, Madam Hassan while testifying before the panel said that Paul Bassey, who was the rank of a Corporal at the time of the incidence, repeatedly had sex with Rebecca with a promise that he would facilitate her release from the police custody.

Madam Hassan also alleged that Paul Bassey, having been informed by Rebecca who was 16 years old at the time of the incidence, that she was pregnant, brought abortion pills to her in the cell which caused her to bleed. Rebecca had to be transferred to another correctional facility following the effect of the pill.

On December 15th 2020, the Ifiok Ukana led-panel summoned Sgt. Paul Bassey to defend himself of the sexual allegation. Bassey denied ever coming in contact with Rebecca adding that there was no way he could have had access to her in the cell while he was on guard duty.

While claiming that he was always on standby on guard duty post, Bassey said the only authorized personnel that could interact with the inmates when the need arises is a charge room officer (CRO).

Following Bassey’s testimony, DSP Julian Igbodu, the head of IGP X-Squad in Uyo while testifying before the panel, dismissed the petition as mere fallacy, saying that he could vouch for his men while also noting that he always position four officers on guard duty, wondering how Bassey could have had sex repeatedly with the inmate under strict surveillance.

According to him, the said Rebecca was arrested for being involved in an armed robbery incidence at Independent Supermarket along Aka-Etinan Road in Uyo alongside others.

Also appearing as a witness before the panel was DSP Okoye Uchenna, who said Rebecca was an armed robbery suspect who confessed to the crime and that even though she and other suspects were not found with any weapon at the time of their arrest, their cache of arms was eventually discovered based on intelligence.

