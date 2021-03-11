History was made on February 16, 2021 when a police officer from Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Celestine Obot Williams, who was wrongfully dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force for a period of 21 years, got re-instated and promoted to the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The promotion was back dated to take effect from June 11, 2020.

The story of his re-instatement/restoration began in 2016 when he submitted a petition to the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan (OBA) requesting for his re-instatement for wrongful dismissal.

In the petition, Senator Albert Akpan requested the Senate to intervene in view of the fact that the police wireless message attached to his request revealed that the appellant, who at the time of the officer’s dismissal, was a constable, was not tried but dismissed for an undisclosed offense.

The Senate consequently recommended his re-instatement and promotion to the rank at par with his mates.

After due investigations and deliberations by the Police Service Commission, Mr. Williams was accordingly re-instated in May 2017 but not at his due rank.

Speaking on the re-instatement and how Williams was promoted,

Senator Albert was full of praise for President Muhammadu Buhari for the remarkable working capacity of his government. He equally thanked the leadership of National Assembly for taking positive action on the petition from his constituent.

He also had words of appreciation for the Nigeria Police Service Commission who contributed to the resolution of the matter, the Inspector General of Police, the entire Nigeria Police Force and others who played their part by standing up for justice to the glory of God.

A highly elated ASP Williams was today, March 11, 2021 decorated with his newly promoted rank by Senator Albert Bassey in his office. While decorating the newly promoted Williams, Senator Albert charged him to be patriotic, selfless and honest in carrying out his duties and should not dwell on his travail over the years but to look into the future with all amount of hope and trust in God who had promised was able to make do that which he promised.

ASP Celestine Williams has been posted to Zone 6, Calabar, Cross River State and is to be paid all his arrears and entitlements for the last 21 years. The Senator has donated a vehicle to him to aid his movement in the discharge of his duties.