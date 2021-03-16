The Zamfara State Police Command has redeployed one of its Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kaura-Namoda, following allegations of fraternizing and conniving with bandits terrorizing the area.

This development was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, made available to journalists, in Gusau, on Monday.

According to Shehu:

“The attention of the Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video trending on social media platforms wherein the communities of Kungurki village, in Kaura Namoda LGA, accused the DPO of Kaura Namoda Division of conniving with recalcitrant armed bandits who were making life unbearable for the people.

“Available records at the command revealed no formal complaint against the DPO in respect of the allegation.

“However, the command enjoins members of the public, especially the aggrieved community, that any person or group with credible evidence against the DPO, should come to the Police Command Headquarters and assist in the ongoing investigation.

“The DPO, as a custodian of peace and tranquillity, has the mandate to interact and engage with the two warring Hausa and Fulani bandit communities to a dialogue so as to strengthen the ongoing peace process of the state government.”

The PPRO, however, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abutu Yaro has immediately redeployed the DPO to the Police Command Headquarters as OC Provost, while ASP Umar Abdullahi has been appointed as acting DPO of the Division.

The police, therefore, called on members of the public with credible evidence against the former DPO to contact the acting Divisional Police Officer through his phone number, 08162793939.

