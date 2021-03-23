Following US media reports of a presidential victory for Mr Biden on 7 November, President Duda tweeted: “Congratulations to Joe Biden for a successful presidential campaign.

“As we await the nomination by the Electoral College, Poland is determined to upkeep high-level and high-quality PL-US strategic partnership for an even stronger alliance.”

Referring to the tweet in a Facebook post, Mr Zulczyk wrote that he had studied US politics with keen interest and that he had “never heard of such a thing as Electoral College nomination”.

“Joe Biden is the 46th president of the USA,” he wrote, adding: “Andrzej Duda is a moron.”

The text used in the post was deemed offensive and unacceptable, prosecutors said.

Mr Zulczyk said he first learned of the charges against him through the media.

A well-known author in Poland, Mr Zulczyk’s 2014 novel Blinded by the Lights was later made into a TV series for HBO Europe.

Poland has nine different insult laws, including one that covers state symbols, and they all come with potential prison terms.

In a 2017 report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) looking at insult and defamation laws among 57 countries, Poland had the joint highest number.