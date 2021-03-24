The belt-tightening “has the aim of saving current job positions,” Francis wrote.

Bans on tourism by many countries and other pandemic restrictions have severely reduced revenues at the Vatican Museums, which, with its Sistine Chapel, is one of the most-visited tourist attractions in Italy. A perennial big money-maker for the Vatican, the museums opened for some weeks during the pandemic, when the situation in Italy improved. But with tourists from the United States and some other countries banned, the museums’ cavernous rooms were eerily uncrowded. The sites are currently closed and will stay so for now, including during the upcoming Holy Week.

The pay cuts also apply to several Vatican basilicas in Rome as well as to the diocese of Rome, which is under the pope’s direction.

Cardinals, other clerics and priests and nuns who work at the Holy See generally don’t have expenses most people have like rent, mortgages, utility and heating bills, since they reside in housing owned by the Vatican or religious orders. Some cardinals have spacious, well-appointed apartments in historic palazzi in Rome.

In any case, Francis noted, the salary reductions won’t apply to anyone who can document that the cuts will make it “impossible to meet fixed expenses related to their health conditions or those of their relatives.”