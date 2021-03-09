A popular Ikorodu based business mogul and socialite, Alhaji Lookman Onabanjo, more popularly known as Bugon has been kidnapped at Imota part of the Ikorodu Division, Lagos, by suspected kidnappers on Monday.

Lookman Onabanjo who has his hands in several pies is the MD/CEO of Bugon Oil and Gas, Bugon Autoland and is also into several other businesses.

A family member of the victim confirmed the development to The Street Journal.

The kidnappers are yet to reach out to his family to make any demand for ransom.

Source revealed that the businessman, was kidnapped in his car at the gate of his farm in Imota alongside his driver and one other person.

Imota, where the unfortunate incident occurred, shares a border with Ogun State , a situation which, according to report, has made criminal activities to thrive in the area as criminals easily escape after committing crimes by crossing the border into nearby Ogun communities.

It was also gathered that necessary police formation in Lagos and Ogun States have been notified about this unfortunate development.

A reliable security source said that this part of Ikorodu Division has been a notorious den of kidnappers, where some notable people had equally

fallen victims of these kidnappers in recent times.

