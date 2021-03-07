The Senior Pastor, Full Life Christian Center, Rev. Ntia I. Ntia today on Saturday March 6th, escaped unhurt from a ghastly motor accident.

The accident happened along IBB Way, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The church had held a praise session after which they embarked on evangelism and then returned to The Ark where they were dismissed for the day.

Rev Ntia drove himself home. While driving, the car suddenly somersaulted.

After leaving the accident scene, Ntia went to an Uyo based hospital for check up where he was confirmed hale and hearty.

This will be the second time in the past two years this is happening and each time, the Rev will escape unhurt.

Like this: Like Loading...