Inter Milan have been offered a £20 million new shirt sponsorship deal by a porn company, Stripchat.
The club is famous for its Pirelli shirts but they announced that the 26-year kit relationship will expire at the end of this season. Pirelli-sponsored kits have been worn by Inter legends from Javier Zanetti to Brazilian Ronaldo.
Pirelli chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera had told GR: “We are in talks with (Alessandre) Antonello, (Beppe) Marotta (chief executives) and other Inter directors.
The announcement attracted the interest of Max Bennett, the Vice President of new media at Stripchat, who has put forward a bumper fee in return for the promotion of the brand.
While asking the club to consider the offer as they look for new income, Bennett has promised that the crossover represents a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to ‘raise awareness’ of Stripchat.
He wrote: “While you’re currently in talks with new sponsors over a more lucrative shirt sponsorship deal, I wanted to throw Stripchat, a leading adult live webcam company into the mix.
“We would be willing to pay $28M to be the jersey sponsor for Inter Milan. There is a strong crossover between our fanbases.
“This would be a fantastic opportunity for us to own some of the world’s most valuable sports real estate and raise awareness of Stripchat while also providing you with legitimate revenue.”
Stripchat is an international adult website and social network, featuring live-streamed webcam performances.
