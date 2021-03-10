The club is famous for its Pirelli shirts but they announced that the 26-year kit relationship will expire at the end of this season. Pirelli-sponsored kits have been worn by Inter legends from Javier Zanetti to Brazilian Ronaldo.

Pirelli chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera had told GR: “We are in talks with (Alessandre) Antonello, (Beppe) Marotta (chief executives) and other Inter directors.

The announcement attracted the interest of Max Bennett, the Vice President of new media at Stripchat, who has put forward a bumper fee in return for the promotion of the brand.

While asking the club to consider the offer as they look for new income, Bennett has promised that the crossover represents a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to ‘raise awareness’ of Stripchat.