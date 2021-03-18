An eight-month pregnant mother has been killed after her baby was cut off her womb in a horrific attack at her home in Brazil.

21-year-old Pamella Ferreira Andrade Martins was found dead in the coastal town of Macae, Rio de Janeiro state, on Wednesday afternoon, March 17.

A family member told local media that the victim was found inside a locked bathroom and the door had to be broken down.

According to the family member, Ms Martins was discovered butchered, with her belly hacked open and her unborn child missing.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested when she was admitted to the hospital after checking into a nearby A&E carrying the dead baby.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, had told the health professionals at the unit that she had given birth to the baby boy herself and had fallen down the stairs with him.

However, after some tests were carried out on her, doctors discovered she had not been pregnant. A knife and penknife were found in her handbag.

According to the police, the suspect had been pretending to be pregnant and was seen in the victim’s company the day before the crime.

Ms Martins’ relatives told police that the suspect said she ‘would get herself a child whatever it takes.’

Ms Martins leaves behind a husband and a two-year-old son.

The police are investigating the case and an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death of the baby.

