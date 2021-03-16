A 22-year-old pregnant woman, on Sunday, hacked her husband, Edafe, 27, to death at Ughelli, the headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, over allegations of engaging in extramarital affairs.

It was gathered that the incident took place at the Ekrejebor area of the Ughelli metropolis.

Sources in the neighbourhood disclosed that the pregnant woman identified as Okiemute was angry that her husband did not spend the night at home and when he returned the next morning, she attacked him with a machete.

After committing the crime, she ran to the Ughelli ‘A’ Division in the area to report herself to the police officers on duty and evade jungle justice.

“The woman was angry that her husband did not spend the night at home. After his return, she accused him of having been with another woman and macheted him in one of his hands and abdomen,” a source told Nigerian Tribune

“She ran to Ughelli ‘A’ Division police to report herself while friends of her husband rushed him to the Ughelli Central Hospital where he was confirmed dead. Angered by his death, the friends brought and dumped his corpse at the entrance of the Ughelli ‘A’ Division of the Nigeria Police which led to sporadic shooting by the police to disperse the crowd.” the source added.

The source added that the pregnant woman who has two other kids recently received a car gift from her husband.

Confirming the incident, Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bright Edafe said the matter had been transferred to the state command headquarters for further investigation.

