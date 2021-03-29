The Special Adviser on media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has blasted former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and levelled several allegations against him.

According to Adesina, Atiku is part of the rot the Nigeria has become and cannot wash his hands clean of what the nation has now become.

Buhari’s media man said this while reacting to recent comments made by Atiku over the worsening rate of unemployment in Nigeria. The former Vice President had said the country was fast degenerating to a failed state.

Atiku said:

“I have never felt so bad at being proven right, as I am by the report from Bloomberg Business on Saturday, March 27, 2021 that Nigeria is to emerge as the nation with the highest unemployment rate on Earth, at just over 33%.

“We warned about this, but repeated warnings by myself and other patriots were scorned. And now this. We are at a precipice as a nation and the truth is that all stakeholders and elder statesmen have to speak up on time, while there is still a Nigeria to save.

“This government obviously lacks the capacity to address our current challenges, and we must help them, not because of the government, but because of our people.

“In a situation where we are simultaneously the world headquarters for extreme poverty, the world capital for out of school children, and the nation with the highest unemployment rate on Earth, there is a very real and present danger that we might slip into the failed states index – God forbid!”

However, reacting to Atiku’s comment during an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, March 28, Adesina said:

”The former Vice President was in power for eight years. Now, he is in opposition of the government. You can’t take whatever he says as the gospel. It can’t be. The question is when the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was in government with President Olusegun Obasanjo, where did they take the country? Where did they leave the country?

“There are clips. I have seen myself on social media where he was saying some things they promised to do particularly on power that some people collected trillions and didn’t deliver and the interviewer asked him if they went after them and he said unfortunately, we didn’t go after them.

“So, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was part of the rot this country became. He can’t exculpate himself. He cannot sit in judgment over anybody. He played his part for eight years and they left the country where they left it. He can’t like Pontius Pilate, begin to wash his hands clean of what Nigeria has become.”

