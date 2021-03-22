Meghan Markle claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she and Prince Harry had a private secret wedding in their garden, three days before their Royal wedding.

However, the former official who issued the licence has said that the Duchess of Sussex was “clearly misinformed” when she claimed she and Harry had been wed by the Archbishop of Canterbury in their backyard.

Stephen Borton, the former chief clerk at the faculty office, said the duchess is “obviously confused”.

Mr Borton said the ceremony described by Meghan in the interview was “not valid” because there were no witnesses and the couple’s home at Nottingham Cottage was not an authorised venue.

It was more likely the private ceremony was an informal exchange of vows or may have just been a practice for the office service itself, according to Mr Borton.

He told The Sun: “They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The special licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.

“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal.”

