Britain’s self-exiled Prince Harry will join the American workforce, taking up a new job at a Silicon Valley company.

Harry, 36, will become the chief impact officer at BetterUp Inc., a San Francisco-based health tech company, which offers professional and mental health coaching, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex announced Tuesday, 23 March.

“I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me, I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us,” Harry wrote in a blog post for the company, which was founded in 2013.

Adding that he had learned in his own life “the power of transforming pain into purpose,” he urged others to “proactively take care of our minds.”

Harry also said he had been working with a BetterUp coach himself, an experience he deemed “invaluable.”

Alongside his wife, Meghan, the couple confirmedlast month they would not be resuming their public duties as working royals in Britain, cementing their royal exit after stepping back last year a move that stunned many.

BetterUp CEO and co-founder Alexi Robichaux co-wrote the blog with Harry and said the company welcomed the Duke of Sussex “with great pleasure and excitement.”

“As a true citizen of the world, he has dedicated his life’s work to bringing attention to the diverse needs of people everywhere and advocating for mental health initiatives,” Robichaux wrote.

It is unclear whether Harry’s new job will be full time or where it will be based. He and Meghan also run a charitable foundation and have signed multimillion-dollar deals with companies including Spotify and Netflix.

Like this: Like Loading...