Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, underwent a medical procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday, 4 March.

The Duke of Edinburgh underwent a ‘successful procedure’ for a pre-existing heart condition after he was transferred from King Henry VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s on March 1.

Prince Philip was first admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 16 after feeling unwell. The Palace later confirmed he was being treated for an infection.

On Monday, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, also in London, for continued treatment of the infection and what the Palace said would be testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

St. Bartholomew’s specializes in cardiac care, according to the hospital’s website, which bills it as “Europe’s largest specialized cardiovascular service.”

In the statement, Buckingham Palace said the operation took place on Wednesday, March 3, and will remain in hospital for further treatment.

The Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

On the day of his operation, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince Charles’ wife, asked the country to ‘keep fingers crossed’ for Prince Philip.

Both Philip and the Queen have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

They have spent most of the past year at Windsor Castle, having moved away from Buckingham Palace during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

The prince stepped back from public life in 2017 and has been taken to the hospital several times in recent years. In December 2019, he received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition.

Like this: Like Loading...