Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not behind ‘concerns’ about the colour of Archie’s skin when Meghan was pregnant, Oprah Winfrey says.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed during their interview with Oprah Winfrey that some people in the royal circle had raised concerns about their son’s skin tone and how dark he might be when Meghan was pregnant.

Meghan also said she contemplated suicide while pregnant and Harry revealed Prince Charles stopped taking his calls once the couple decided to step away from royal duties and move to the US, has been widely regarded as a disaster for the royal family.

Oprah Winfrey has now said that Prince Harry insisted that she should tell people his grandmother and grandfather were not involved in this conversation.

Also, Chris Ship, ITV News‘ Royal Editor, claimed that his sources said the conversation did not involve the Queen or her husband, Prince Philip.

The Royal expert told Good Morning Britain: “It was a conversation that Harry had with his family members.

“I should be clear here, I’ve been told it’s not the Queen, and it’s not the Duke of Edinburgh.

“So that only leaves two family members.

“The two people you are left with is either his father Prince Charles or his brother Prince William or their wives.

“That’s pretty serious.

“They protected the Queen throughout this.

“But equally they are criticising the institution of which she is head, and therefore you’re criticising his grandmother the Queen.”

In the interview, Harry said racism was ‘a large part’ of why the couple decided to leave the UK, though he said he thought the British press are bigoted, rather than the broader population.

He added: “I’m very aware my brother can’t leave that system, but I have.”

