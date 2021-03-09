Buckingham Palace has yet to officially react to the issues raised by the couple, with the royal family said to be under intense pressure to release a statement.

A palace source, who spoke with the outlet, described the mood among the royal family members as that of ‘intense personal shock and sadness’.

The development, the source added, has also left people reeling that Harry had pressed the nuclear button on his own family.

However, reports have it that the Queen refused to sign the statement prepared by the palace on Monday, requesting more time to consider her response.

The Street Journal had reported how Harry and Markle accused the royal family of several things including racism.

Markle had during the interview narrated concerns among members of the royal family over how dark her first son might be before his birth.

“In those months when I was pregnant, we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she had said.